YVYP’s Meet Thursday At Loudy-Simpson

Posted on July 20, 2017 by KRAI| Leave a comment

The monthly meeting of the Yampa Valley Young Professionals will take place tonight at Loudy-Simpson Park at 5:30.  The group will be discussing the Yampa River Diversion Park Project and their upcoming softball tournament. All those 40 and under are invited to attend.  For additional information on the gathering, contact Kirstie McPherson at 629.5915.

