The monthly meeting of the Yampa Valley Young Professionals will take place tonight at Loudy-Simpson Park at 5:30. The group will be discussing the Yampa River Diversion Park Project and their upcoming softball tournament. All those 40 and under are invited to attend. For additional information on the gathering, contact Kirstie McPherson at 629.5915.
YVYP’s Meet Thursday At Loudy-Simpson
