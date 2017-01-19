YVYP Meeting Thursday

The Yampa Valley Young Professionals will host their monthly meeting Thursday night in Craig. They will be discussing upcoming plans for projects in Moffat County. There will also be a guest speaker at the meeting who will discuss resolutions, goal setting, alignment and time management. All between the ages of 21 to 40 are welcome to attend. The meeting will take place at the Clarion, beginning at 6:30. If you have questions about the group or the meeting call Kirstie McPherson at 629-5915.

