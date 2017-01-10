YVEA Warns Customers Of Scam

The Yampa Valley Electric Association is warning of a potential scam targeting their customers. Scammers have been calling YVEA customers claiming they work for the company and demand payment over the phone for the customers electric bill, or power will be turned off. Yampa Valley Electric will never contact customers over the phone to request a payment to avoid service disruption. Customers may however receive a courtesy call if you have a balance that is past due. Over the phone payments to YVEA must be made through the company’s secure automated system which requires account verification before a payment can be processed. Payments can also be made in person or online. If you receive a call of this nature, report it immediately to local law enforcement.

