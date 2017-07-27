Yard Sale To Benefit Fuller Center For Housing

The Moffat County Fuller Center for housing is hosting a yard sale fundraiser this weekend in Craig. The yard sale will take place tomorrow and Saturday at their current work location at 731 Yampa Avenue. All proceeds collected will go towards the completion of this project. The Fuller Center for Housing is a non-profit Christian housing ministry dedicated to eliminating poverty housing worldwide. They believe everyone deserves a simple, decent, and affordable place to live and they strive to make that possible through the formation of community partnerships in the U.S. and all over the world. The yard sale will take place from 9 to 3 both days.

Related