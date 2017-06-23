Yampa Street Closed Tomorrow In Steamboat

Portions of Yampa Street will be closed tomorrow in Steamboat, to accommodate the Reds, Whites & Brews in The Boat Festival. Yampa Street will be closed between 5th and 7th Street from 6 in the morning until around 8 in the evening, with side streets and alleys in the area also being closed for the event. The beer and wine tasting event will run from noon to five. The event includes food and music, with craft brewers and a variety of international wine makers in attendance, offering product tastings. For additional information on Reds, Whites and Brews in The Boat, click here.

