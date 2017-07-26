Wyoming Unemployment Rate Dips

Wyoming’s unemployment rate decreased in June, falling to 3.9 percent, down .2% from the May unemployment rate of 4.1%. While this is a positive sign, it may be slightly misleading, as Wyoming has lost more than 5,000 people from the work force since June of last year. This suggests that the decreases could have come from potential employees who have either left the state or have dropped out of the labor force entirely. The highest unemployment rates in Wyoming are in Freemont, Natrona and Campbell counties, which were all over 5% unemployment, while Sweetwater County has the 4th highest unemployment, at 4.5%. The lowest unemployment rate was in Teton county at 2.2%, with Cook and Goshen counties coming in at 3.1%.

