Wyoming’s Support For Trump Highest In US

Wyoming voters supported President Elect Donald Trump at the highest rate in the Country. Trump received approximately 70% of the votes from Wyoming in November’s election. Experts have attributed the dominant victory to the decline in the production of coal and natural gas, which is at least partially due to the extensive environmental regulations enacted by the Obama Administration. Political strategists in the state believe that Wyoming citizens felt like Obama forgot about them, or left them behind during his 8 years as president.

Related