Wyoming Regains Control Of Wolf Management

Wyoming regained control of the management of wolves in the state, after a US Circuit Court of Appeals ruling removed federal endangered species regulations around the animals. Wyoming managed their own wolves from 2012 to 2014, when a judge reinstated federal protections because it was found that the state’s regulations were lacking. This ruling kept Wyoming wolves on the endangered list while wolves in Montana and Idaho were exempt from federal protection. The Court of Appeals ruling re-establishes the Wyoming Game and Fish Department as the arbiter of wolf management in the state.

