Wyoming Ranked 25th Healthiest In US

A new report form American Health Rankings found that Wyoming is the 25th healthiest state in the US. Wyoming received poorer ranks when it came to senior health ranking 35th, and for the health of woman and children coming in 29th. The study looked at indicators like body weight, immunization rates, pollution levels and work place deaths to determine the rankings. According to the report, Wyoming has the lowest amount of air pollution in the country, and the lowest rate of children living in poverty at 12.2%. However Wyoming had the highest number of work place deaths, and had the lowest rate of any state with regards to teen immunizations. The report also found that Wyoming had a large number of infants born at low birth weights. Last year approximately 9% of the babies born in the state were considered low birth-weight babies.

