Wyoming Plans To Create Outdoor Rec Office

Wyoming is expected announce plans this week, to create an Office of Outdoor Recreation, according to reports. A recent report from a governor’s task force recommended re-branding the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources to prioritize outdoor recreation. The report makes 11 recommendations which include, attracting and retaining outdoor recreation businesses and improving and expanding infrastructure connecting communities and local businesses. Wyoming’s outdoor recreation industry generates $5.6 billion annually in sales and employs 50,000 people, more than oil and gas and mining combined. The industry generates $1.6 billion in annual wages and $514 million a year in state and local taxes.

Related