Wyoming Man Arrested For Stealing Guns

A Rock Springs man was arrested earlier this week after being accused of stealing multiple firearms. 44-year-old Robert Miller has been charged with felony Theft and Wrongful Taking or Disposing of Property for his role in stealing four separate firearms earlier this month. Police stopped Miller on Tuesday, when they found him in possession of a stolen .22 caliber pistol. Miller was arrested and police have since recovered two of the three other guns involved in the case. However, they are still looking to recover a Weatherby .257 Magnum bolt action rifle. Anyone with information on the missing gun is asked to contact the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 922-5345. Pictured Robert Miller, photo courtesy of the Sweetwater County Detention Center, click to enlarge.

