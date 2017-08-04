Wyoming Insurance Premiums May Go Up 50%

Blue Cross Blue Shield, the only company to provide insurance on Wyoming’s Obama Care insurance exchange, has announced that they will seek a nearly 50% premium increase next year. A Blue Cross Blue Shield representative said the request is partially due to the Trump Administrations threat to remove government subsidies for low-income participants. There is also concern that the company’s costs would increase if the personal government insurance mandate was removed, as many healthy people currently insured by the program may forego coverage. The Department of Health and Human Services still has to approve the rate hike. Nearly 30,000 people currently receive insurance through the state’s Obama Care Exchange.

