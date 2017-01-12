Wyoming Dropping Marriage Licenses?

A measure has been introduced in the Wyoming State Legislature that would drop the requirements to receive a marriage certificate in the state. State law currently requires that a marriage ceremony take place where afterwards the couple and the official sign a marriage license. The couple must then take the license to their local county clerk where they will be issued their marriage certificate. Proponents of the measure call this process outdated, and in some cases inappropriate. If passed, all a new couple would have to do is notify the county of their marriage to receive a marriage certificate from the County.

