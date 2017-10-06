Wyoming County Road Closed Next Week

A section of the well-traveled Gookin-White Mountain Road near Rock Springs, also known as Sweetwater County Road 69, will be closed next week. The closure will allow crews to replace a damaged section of waterline in the area. The road will be closed from the intersection of White Mountain Road to Crossroads Park, west of Rock Springs. The closure will start Monday and will last approximately three weeks. A map of the closure is available above, click to enlarge.

