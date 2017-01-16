Wyoming Considers Concealed Carry At Colleges

The public may soon be able to carry concealed guns in government buildings and on public college campuses in Wyoming. Republican lawmakers introduced House bill 137 last week, which if passed, would repeal the laws preventing people from bringing concealed guns into government meetings, which include meetings of the State’s legislature. House Bill 136 would allow concealed carry on all campuses and buildings of public universities and colleges. Proponents of the bills say that it will help gun owners better protect themselves and others, while those against them say they may put the public at risk.

