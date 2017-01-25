Wyoming Concealed Carry Bills Advance

Bills that would allow people to carry concealed weapons in government buildings, public meetings, and on state college campuses in Wyoming, advanced Tuesday out of a house judicial committee. Proponents of the bills say they would allow the people to better protect themselves in the event of a public shooting. Opponents of the bill say that there is no need to bring a gun into government buildings or onto college campuses. They also argue that the additional guns may put the public at greater risk. The bills now move to the Wyoming House of Representatives where, if passed, they will then need to be approved by the State Senate.

