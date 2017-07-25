Wyoming Coal Production Slips

Coal production in Wyoming decreased during the second quarter of 2017 according to a new report, but is still above the record low pace of 2016. Federal mine regulators found that 72 million tons of coal was produced in the state between April and June of this year, a slight decrease from the 80 million tons of coal produced between January and March. However, the 72 million tons of coal mined in the second quarter represents a 20% increase from the coal produced during the same time period last year. With the increased production in 2017, coal jobs appear to also be slowly returning to the state. Wyoming lost about 1,000 jobs in the coal industry between 2014 and 2016, but more than 300 jobs have been added within the industry this year. Experts are skeptical on whether or not all these jobs can be recuperated however, as coal companies’ shift more towards automating the mining process.

