WYO Coal Production Up, Jobs Down

Wyoming coal production is up so far this year according to numbers from the Wyoming State Geological Survey. State coal production in the first quarter of 2017 rose by 15 million tons when compared to the same time period last year. Powder River Basin mines have produced 77.7 million tons of coal through the first three months of 2017, with Peapody’s North Antelope Rochelle mine and Arch Coal’s Black Thunder mine producing 25 million and 18 million tons respectively. Though coal production is higher to start the year, the number of people employed in the coal industry has not increased at the same rate. According to data, there are 690 fewer coal jobs in Wyoming now than there were at this time in 2016.

