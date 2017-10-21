Wyman’s Pumpkin Patch Moved To Sunday

The Wyman Museum’s annual pumpkin patch has been moved to Sunday due to the weather. The Pumpkin Patch will now take place Sunday (10/22) from 10am to 3pm. During the event, kids can purchase and decorate a pumpkin, make a scarecrow, enjoy train and wagon rides and explore the hay maze. There will also be food, face painting and a bounce house. Proceeds from the sale of the pumpkins will benefit the Craig Middle School Volleyball team and High School Cheerleaders. Admission and most activities are free.

