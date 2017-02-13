Body Found During Fire Investigation

The Sweetwater County Sheriffs Office is investigating the circumstances that lead to the death of Sweetwater County resident Mary Whitfield. Emergency crews responded to a fire at the 54 year old’s home Friday afternoon, when her body was discovered. By the time crews had arrived on the scene, the fire had self extinguished. Investigators did note however extensive smoke and heat damage to the interior of the home. Investigators are working to establish the cause of death, and to find the origin of the fire. An autopsy of Whitfield’s body is scheduled for today.

