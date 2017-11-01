Woman Turns Self In On Warant, 2 Still Wanted

Jessica Varah turned herself in to Craig Police earlier this week. A warrant was issued for Varah’s arrest last week for failure to appear on a traffic offense and also for a Contempt charge, concerning dangerous drugs. Police are still looking for Michael Carson for failure to appear on a contempt of court and failure to comply charge. A warrant was issued this week for 25-year-old Kelly Edington, who is wanted on a Contempt charge concerning a controlled substance. Anyone with information on Carson or Edington should contact the Craig Police Department at 826-2360. Pictured above, Varah, below Carson and Edington, click to enlarge.

