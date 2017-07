A young woman had to be rescued Wednesday night from King Solomon Falls north of Steamboat. The 20-year-old injured her leg in a scree field in the area. A scree field is a collection of broken up rocks at the base of a cliff. It took Routt County Search and Rescue crews approximately 8 hours to reach, treat and rig a rope system to remove the woman from the field. Once down, the woman was transported to Yampa Valley Medical Center for treatment.

