Woman Dies After Falling Through Ice

A Utah woman lost her life over the weekend during an ice fishing trip, after she fell though the ice at Flaming Gorge. 59-year-old Rebecca Weston form Plain City was riding an ATV with 3 others from her family, when it fell through the ice. The three other individuals involved were able to escape out of the water. Because of darkness, crews were not able to conduct a diving operation to recover Weston’s body until the following day. Dive crews were finally able to remove Weston’s body from the gorge around 1 Sunday afternoon.

