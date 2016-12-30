UPDATE: Woman Dies In Chair Lift Fall

A mother died, and her two daughters were injured after they fell from a lift at Ski Granby Ranch yesterday morning. The 40 year old woman and her daughters age 9 and 12, were visiting from San Antonio Texas. The 9 year old was taken by helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Aurora, while the 12 year old was treated at Middle Park Medical Center in Granby and was released to family members Thursday night. Emergency personnel confirmed that the mother died due to injuries sustained from the fall. Officials are unsure at this time what caused the three to fall from the chair lift. The woman is the first person in 14 year to die from falling of a chair lift in Colorado. Deaths from malfunctions or falls are rare in the United States, in fact only 12 people have died from such falls since 1973.

