A Casper woman has been charged this week with illegal dumping in Crabon County, which occurred in September. Morriah Nicole Hennek, who used to live in Rawlins, will appear in court to answer for two charges of littering, later this month. Hennek is suspected of dumping a large amount of garbage off of Carbon County Road 605N, also known as Twenty Mile Road. If convicted, each littering charge carries a possible penalty of up to 6 months in jail and a $750 fine.

