Tips For Surviving A Winter Storm

With snow showers and freezing temperatures forecast for most of next week, here are some steps you can take to keep you and your family safe during extreme winter storms. Limit travel, as it is always safer to stay off the roads. If travel is required for emergencies, plan ahead, bring the safety items you would need in the case of an accident. Wear layers of lightweight clothes including gloves and a hat to prevent losing body heat. Know the signs of hypothermia which include confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering. If someone you’re traveling with has these symptoms, they should seek medical attention immediately. Be aware of symptoms of frostbite such as numbness, skin discoloration, and waxy skin. Bring pets indoors whenever possible. When it’s not, make sure they have a shelter to keep them warm and a reliable source of unfrozen water. To avoid frozen pipes, run water at a trickle, and keep the thermostat at the same temperature day and night. Keep flammable materials three feet away from Space heaters and make sure the heaters are sitting on a hard level surface. If using a fireplace, use a glass or metal fire screen large enough to catch sparks and rolling logs. Finally, turn off space heaters and make sure fireplace embers are out before leaving the room or going to bed. For more information on how to stay safe during a winter storm click here.

