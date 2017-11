Winter driving conditions were a factor in a single vehicle roll-over that occurred Friday afternoon east of Craig. The driver lost control on Highway 40, near the Wyman’s Living History Museum, resulting in the vehicle leaving the highway, eventually coming to rest on the roof. The driver and the only passenger in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Photos from the scene of the accident courtesy of Doug Slaight for Craig Fire and Rescue, click to enlarge.

Related