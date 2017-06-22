Win Thousands For Fishing At Elkhead

The Elkhead Reservoir Fishing Classic starts this weekend. The week long fishing tournament starts Saturday and will run through Sunday July 2nd. One northern pike and one small mouth bass will be tagged and If caught, each tagged fish will net the lucky angler $1500. Two prizes of $750 will be awarded to the individuals who catch the most northern pike or small mouth bass throughout the week. Daily prizes will also be given away. If the tagged fishes are not caught during the tournament, the top prizes will be awarded via drawing. Participants must register for the tournament at the reservoir before they are eligible to win prizes. The tournament is free, but anglers 16 and older will need a valid fishing license to participate. For additional information on the tournament, click here.

