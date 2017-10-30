Wildlife On The Move

As this is the time of the year when wildlife begins to move down from the high country, in an effort to get closer to food and water sources, their travel will take them across roadways, increasing the likelihood of vehicle and animal collisions. A majority of collisions occur from dusk to dawn, when wildlife are more active and difficult to see. Both Moffat and Routt County rank near the top 10 in Colorado for the number of wildlife collisions each year. In Colorado there were more than 4,500 wildlife-vehicle collisions reported in 2016. That number was up by more than 500 over the collisions in 2015.

