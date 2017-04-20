Wild Horses Up For Adoption This Weekend

Twenty-one of the wild horses gathered from the Sand Wash Herd Management area will be available for adoption this weekend in Fruita, at the Rimrock Adventures Arena. Public viewing sessions will be held tomorrow from 10 to 6 and Saturday from 9 to 10:30, with the silent auction and adoption taking place Saturday from 10:30 to 11. The horses were removed from the Sand Wash Basin as part of an effort to manage the herds’ growth. For more information on the adoption process click here, or call 876-9008.

