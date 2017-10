An intentionally set fire yesterday afternoon got out of control near Routt County Road 44 west of Steamboat. Wind drove the fire to a grassy area, burning approximately 2 acres before being extinguished. The fire threatened buildings, but was extinguished before any damage occurred. The burn season in and around Steamboat is November 1st through April 15th, however, there needs to be six inches of snow on the ground before burns are permitted.

