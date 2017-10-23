Wild Horse Gathering Complete

The BLM completed their gather of wild horses last week, from the Adobe Town, Salt Wells Creek and Great Divide Basin herd management areas in southwestern Wyoming. The BLM gathered 1,560 adult wild horses, with a total of 408 dependent foals also being removed with their mares. Of the 1,560 wild horses that were gathered, 725 were removed from Salt Wells Creek, 513 from Adobe Town and 322 from the Great Divide Basin Heard Management Area. Gathered wild horses will be available for adoption through the BLM Wild Horse and Burro Adoption Program. For additional information on the gather and the adoption process, click here.

