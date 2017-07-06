Wild Horse Adoption In Wyoming

The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility will host a wild horse adoption event tomorrow and Saturday. The adoption event will take place from 9 to 3 on both days. The wild horses from heard management areas in Nevada, ranging from yearlings to five year olds, will be up for adoption on a first come first served basis. The adoption fee is $125 and BLM specialists will be on hand to answer questions and to assist with the applications, which must be approved by the BLM before a horse can be adopted. For additional information on adoption requirements click here. Directions to the facility are available below.

Directions:

From I-80, take Elk Street Exit 104 and go north one mile; turn right onto Lionkol Road and follow for a half mile.