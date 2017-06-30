What’s Going On For The 4th OF July?

There will an abundance of activities this long 4th of July weekend including public fireworks shows. In Craig the VFW/American Legion parade will begin at 11 Tuesday morning. The parade will start at Veterans Hall, formerly the VFW. The head west on Victory Way, then turn north on Ledford. Following the parade, their will be a dedication of the Craig WWII Memorial. All WWII veterans, their families and the public are invited to attend the dedication, which will be held at noon at Craig City Park. Any WWII veterans interested in attending, should call Dan Davidson at 756-1523 to reserve a seat. A free barbecue lunch will be served following the dedication. The Craig fireworks show will be held Tuesday night, with fireworks being launched from Moffat County High School. Steamboat’s Cowboy Round-up Days starts today and will conclude with fireworks from Howelson Hill on Tuesday. In preparation for the fireworks, all trails on Howelsen Hill and Emerald Mountain will be fully closed to the public beginning at 4 Tuesday afternoon. In Meeker, the Range Call Celebration is taking place with events spanning the weekend. The fireworks show in Meeker will be Tuesday with viewing available at Meeker town park. Events will be held in Yampa on the 3rd and the 4th including fireworks on the 4th, information on events in Yampa is available here. In the Little Snake River Valley you can catch fireworks in Dixon at the Rodeo Grounds. In Rangely, the fireworks show will take place July 3rd, with fireworks being shot off over Kenny Reservoir. All fireworks shows will start around 9:30 each night.

Related