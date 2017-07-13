Weather Helps Fire Crews

Cooler temperatures and scattered rain over the last couple days have kept the Peekaboo Fire, burning between Maybell and the Utah State line, from growing significantly. The fire is still estimated at just under 13,000 acres and is now 85% contained. While the weather also limited growth of the Mill Creek Fire, containment of that blaze fell from 65 to 55% over the last two days. The Mill Creek fire, burning northeast of Hayden in Routt County, is still below 500 acres. The weather today will again help crews with suppression efforts. However, fire activity could increase over the weekend, with warmer, dryer conditions in the forecast. Photo of the fire courtesy of the BLM Colorado Fire Facebook page, click to enlarge.

Related