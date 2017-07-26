Watch Out For Cattle On The Road

Following a collision between a cow and a pickup Tuesday night on Routt County Road 129, the North Routt Fire Protection District is reminding drivers to watch out for cows on the road. In open range, cattle will be grazing in North Routt County through out the summer and early fall. Open range grazing will occur from the Willow Creek Pass Subdivision north of the state line all the way along Routt County Road 129, with cattle on or near the road 24 hours a day. Drivers in the area should use slower speeds and be on the look out for cows on the road. Last nights accident killed the cow and resulted in minor injuries to the driver. Photo of the truck that collided with the cow courtesy of the North Routt Fire Protection district Facebook Page, click to enlarge.

