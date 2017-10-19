Warrants Issued For Failure To Appear

Craig Police have issued warrants for two individuals who failed to appear in court for drug charges. 27-year-old Austin Corson is wanted for failure to appear on charges of Dangerous Drugs, Trespassing and various traffic offenses, while 32-year-old Nikki Freyling Is wanted for failure to appear on a Dangerous Drug charge. Anyone with possible information on Corson’s and Freyling’s location is asked to contact Craig Police at 826-2360. Craig Police are asking that the public refrain from attempting to apprehend Carson and Freyling. Pictured above, Austin Carson and Nikki Freyling, click to enlarge.

