Craig Police have issued warrants for two individuals who failed to appear in court for drug charges. 27-year-old Austin Corson is wanted for failure to appear on charges of Dangerous Drugs, Trespassing and various traffic offenses, while 32-year-old Nikki Freyling Is wanted for failure to appear on a Dangerous Drug charge. Anyone with possible information on Corson’s and Freyling’s location is asked to contact Craig Police at 826-2360. Craig Police are asking that the public refrain from attempting to apprehend Carson and Freyling. Pictured above, Austin Carson and Nikki Freyling, click to enlarge.
Warrants Issued For Failure To Appear
This entry was posted in News and tagged Appear, Austin Corson, dangerous, drugs, failure, issued, traffic, tresspassing, Violations, warrant. Bookmark the permalink.