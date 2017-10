Craig Police are looking for two individuals who failed to appear in Court. Jessica Varah is wanted for failure to appear on a traffic offense and is also wanted for a Contempt charge, concerning dangerous drugs. A warrant was also issued for Michael Carson for failure to appear on a contempt of court and failure to comply charge. Anyone with information on Carson or Varah should contact the Craig Police Department at 826-2360. Varah and Carson are pictured above, click to enlarge.

