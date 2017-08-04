Walt Vanatta Accepts Retirement Package From City

Craig Police Chief Walt Vanatta has accepted a retirement package from the City, and will be hanging up his badge early next week. Vanatta’s final day as Chief of police will be Tuesday, but he is expected to work closely with interim police Chief Jerry DeLong to ensure a smooth transition at the department. Craig City Manager Mike Foreman said the city will be conducting a search for a new Police Chief in the near future. While discussing the move, Foreman thanked Vanatta for the outstanding service he has provided to the city during his 19 years as Chief of Police.

