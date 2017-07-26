Walk-In Clinic Construction Approved

The Moffat County Commissioners signed a ground lease agreement with Memorial Regional Health at their meeting yesterday, which will allow Springfield Properties Group LLC, to construct a new walk-in clinic on the Hospitals’ property near Walmart. Springfield Properties will construct the building and will lease it to Memorial Regional Health, with an option for the hospital to purchase the building outright after 5 years. The agreement allows the hospital to have the building built, without having to raise capitol up-front, to pay for the entire building. Construction on the new walk-in clinic is expected to begin sometime this summer with the work being completed in the summer of 2018.

