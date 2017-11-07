Vote Or Drop Off Ballots Today

Tuesday is election Day. Anyone planning to vote, who has not yet done so, will need to submit their ballot to the local County Clerk’s office, or vote in person at a certified polling location by 7 tonight. The Moffat County Clerks Office will be closed today to allow employees to assist with the election. In Moffat County, voters can show up at the Moffat County Courthouse. In Rio Blanco County, you can vote in person at the Courthouse in Meeker, or at the voter service office in Rangely. In Routt County, in person voting is occurring at the County courthouse in Steamboat, at the Hayden Town Hall, and Oak Creek Town Hall. You can vote in person at all locations between 7 am and 7 pm.

Related