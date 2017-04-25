Volunteers are needed to work the Moffat County High School After Prom Party this weekend in Craig. Workers can volunteer for any amount of time, anytime between 9 at night to 4 in the morning. There is a specific need for individuals who know how to deal poker. The After Prom Party will be held Saturday from 11:30 to 3 at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center. To volunteer for the party contact Karli Bocleman at 314-6968, or email her at karli.bockelman@gmail.com.
Volunteers Needed For After Prom Party
