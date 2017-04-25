Volunteers Needed For After Prom Party

Volunteers are needed to work the Moffat County High School After Prom Party this weekend in Craig. Workers can volunteer for any amount of time, anytime between 9 at night to 4 in the morning. There is a specific need for individuals who know how to deal poker. The After Prom Party will be held Saturday from 11:30 to 3 at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center. To volunteer for the party contact Karli Bocleman at 314-6968, or email her at karli.bockelman@gmail.com.

