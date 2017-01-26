Volunteers Needed For MOCO Child Welfare Panel

The Moffat County Commissioners are looking for volunteers to fill the Moffat County Citizens Review Panel for Child Welfare. The three member board is responsible for reviewing any complaints directed at the Moffat County Department of Social Services. The board evaluates complaints, and attempts to provide resolutions. They are also charged with advising the Moffat County Commissioners of concerns that they have with the Department of Social Services and its staff. The Panel meets on an as-needed-basis. Panel members must be Moffat County Citizens and have experience working with children. Interested parties can pick up an application packet at the Moffat County Commissioners Office. Applications should be dropped off no later than February 10th.

Related