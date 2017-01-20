The number of people visiting Dinosaur National Monument increased last year. According to the National Park Service more than 304,000 people visited the park in 2016 which accounted for more than a 4% increase over 2015’s visitation numbers. The 4% visitor increase between 2015 and 2016 was well below the 16% increase which occurred between 2014 and 2015.
Visitation At Dinosaur National Park Increases
This entry was posted in News and tagged Dinosaur National Park, increase, increases, National Park Service, visitation, visitors. Bookmark the permalink.