VFW To Host Town Hall Thursday

The Craig VFW will host a meeting and Town Hall this week at the Veterans Hall in Craig. Paul Sweeny from the Grand Junction VA Hospital will be at The Veterans Experience Board meeting Thursday from 3 to 5. Following the board meeting, there will be an open Town Hall starting at 6. The Craig VFW has invited VFW Colorado Commander Allan Stone, Moffat County Commissioner Ray Beck, US Congressman Scott Tipton, Senator Michael Bennet and State Senator Randy Baumgardner all to attend the gathering. The Town Hall will give the public the opportunity to learn more about veterans’ affairs in Northwest Colorado and the issues affecting veterans on a state and national level.

