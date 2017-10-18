Vehicle Fire At Wyoming Landfill

No one was injured when a pickup caught fire at the Rock Springs Landfill earlier this week. Fire fighters were able to get the vehicle extinguished after responding to the scene Monday afternoon. The driver of the pickup said she had just unloaded her truck when she heard a pop and saw the rear of the truck on fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The vehicle was a total loss. Photo of the vehicle courtesy of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, click to enlarge.

