Utah Man Dies In Mining Accident

A worker died in an accident last week at the Deserado mine near Rangely. The man has been identified as 32-year-old Jason Stevens of Vernal, Utah. Stevens, who worked as a surface mechanic at the mine, failed to report back at the end of his shift Wednesday. His body was discovered Thursday morning underneath a trough, a container used to clean coal. Stevens was attempting to remove a portion of a steel beam above ground, inside the mines coal processing building when the accident occurred. An autopsy has been scheduled to establish the exact cause of death.

