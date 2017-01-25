US House Looks To Improve Rural Telephone Service

The US House of Representatives renewed their attempt to improve telephone connectivity in rural areas like Northwest Colorado by passing the Improving Rural Call Quality and Reliability Act for a second time. The bill received a unanimous vote in the House of Representatives this week and was also unanimously passed during the last congressional session. Congressman Scott Tipton says that people in urban areas take reliable phone service for granted, while people in rural communities experience dropped calls and poor connectivity. These problems not only cause issues for families and business owners in these areas, but also result in public safety concerns. The Improving Rural Call Quality bill would ensure these communities receive quality phone service, by instructing the Federal Communications Commission, to establish reliability standards for service providers that transmit voice calls. The bill now heads to the Senate for a vote.

