US Hose Looks To Give Land Control To Locals

The US House of representatives passed a resolution yesterday to void the BLM’s Planning 2.0 rule that took effect in December. The Planning 2.0 rule gave future control to the BLM for planning and use of nearly 250 million acres of public land, concentrated in western states, including Colorado. Representative Scott Tipton said he was troubled the BLM disregarded requests from western counties, farm bureaus, and Congress to allow their input into the development of the rule, and that he was proud to support the repeal of the over-reaching action. Tipton says the repeal will give local communities more control over land management. The resolution now must be passed by the Senate for the repeal to take effect.

