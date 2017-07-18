UPDATE: Craig Man Dies In Kayaking Accident

The family of the Craig man who died in a kayaking accident over the weekend in Dinosaur National Monument has yet to give consent for his identity to be released to the public. While the victims identity has been widely shared on social media, out of respect for the families wishes, Wild West Radio is not releasing the mans name at this time. The 66-year-old died after his Kayak hit a rock in Tepee Rapid on the Yampa River, causing it to capsize. Search and rescue crews recovered the man’s body from the river Sunday morning.

